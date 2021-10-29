2,186,717 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,186,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.