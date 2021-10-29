$2.48 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report sales of $2.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $11.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 14,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,111. The company has a market cap of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.94.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

