1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Down 0.4% This Week

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $154,507.21 and $508,902.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00069798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00071601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,682.92 or 1.00225968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.08 or 0.07037036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00021929 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.