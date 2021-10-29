187,909 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 187,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,583,000. Amundi owned 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $443.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $443.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

