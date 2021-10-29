17,911 Shares in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 217,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

SEAH stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

