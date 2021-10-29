$177.15 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $177.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.34 million and the highest is $179.70 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $158.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $714.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 347.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,702. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

