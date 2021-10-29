17,520 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,520 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. 42,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

