175,083 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NYSE SJI opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

