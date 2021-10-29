150,000 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,428 shares of company stock worth $7,560,263. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

