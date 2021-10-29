1,370,629 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,370,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,190,000. Amundi owned about 1.05% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $65.71.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

