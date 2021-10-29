133,705 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $321.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

