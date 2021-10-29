124,519 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.