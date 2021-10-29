120,092 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 120,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,473,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,722,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $404.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $407.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.