10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of 10x Genomics worth $107,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $164.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.41. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

