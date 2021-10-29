1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.44. 1,162,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $601,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.