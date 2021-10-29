$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.27. 5,218,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.