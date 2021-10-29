$1.63 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.65. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

