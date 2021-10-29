-$1.35 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the highest is ($1.05). Azul posted earnings of ($1.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,224 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

