$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.96. 5,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

