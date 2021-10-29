$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $45.64. 1,941,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

