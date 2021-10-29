$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Allison Transmission by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $504,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

