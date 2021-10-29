-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.58). Euronav posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.