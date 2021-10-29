$0.54 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. 845,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,200. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $50.39.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

