$0.41 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. 472,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,571. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.