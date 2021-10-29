$0.35 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ACMR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,409. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,294,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,019,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 521.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ACM Research by 67.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

