$0.31 EPS Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.18. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

