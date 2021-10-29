$0.11 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CTG opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

