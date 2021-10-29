-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on OWLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OWLT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,970. Owlet has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

