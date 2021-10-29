-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 5,830,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,191,272. The company has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.20. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

About OrganiGram

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.