Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

