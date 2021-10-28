Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

ZUO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ZUO opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zuora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Zuora by 7.7% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

