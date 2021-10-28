Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 3,250.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 2.10. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

