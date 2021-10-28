ZrCoin Market Capitalization Tops $930,668.39 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $930,668.39 and $90,252.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

