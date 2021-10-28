Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Reduced by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $271.86 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $553.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.26.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,498 shares of company stock valued at $64,327,164. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

