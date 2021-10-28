Zoetis (ZTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.470-$4.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.47-4.55 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $209.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $211.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

