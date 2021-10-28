Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

