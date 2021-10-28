ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $80.16 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $80.16 million and approximately $8,482.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 58.9% lower against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.