Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

