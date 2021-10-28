Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Buy

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.24. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

