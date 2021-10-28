Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to “Buy”

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 142,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,271. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

