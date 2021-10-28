Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Hold

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 71,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

