Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. Makita has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Makita will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

