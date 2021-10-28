Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Sell

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

GL opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

