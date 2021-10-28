Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Hold

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $4,690,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $2,466,719.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,110,961 shares of company stock worth $230,787,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

