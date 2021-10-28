Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.