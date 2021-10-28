Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

