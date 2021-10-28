Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.66. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,020,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,721. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

