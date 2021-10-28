Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Oct 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post $7.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.77 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.99 billion to $31.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $33.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. 3,202,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

