Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.80. 3,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

