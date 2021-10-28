Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KZR. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

KZR stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $383.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.32. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

