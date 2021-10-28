Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report sales of $120.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.40 million. InterDigital posted sales of $87.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $383.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $383.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $401.77 million, with estimates ranging from $390.74 million to $412.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. 123,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,032. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

